A quick note about Message Box Pro
There are only a handful of discounted founding memberships left.
A few weeks ago, I launched Message Box Pro — a members-only consulting service for people working in politics and communications at any level.
Subscribers get weekly strategy memos, data-driven messaging insights, polling analysis, guidance on communicating in this chaotic media environment, and regular office hours where I answer your questions.
I wanted to reach out because we’re down to the last handful of founding memberships — and I don’t want you to miss out if this is something you’ve been thinking about.
A quick reminder of what that means: founding members lock in $49.99/month forever. Once we reach 250 members, the price increases to $65/month for everyone who joins after that.
If you’ve been on the fence, here’s where things stand a few weeks in:
The content is flowing. The first strategy memos have covered:
How to develop a campaign message
A comprehensive midterm narrative built around costs, chaos, and corruption
Where swing voters are actually getting their information
Why Democrats now have their biggest opening on the economy in 16 years
How to beat the GOP’s strategy for the midterms
The community is real. Local candidates, organizers, campaign staffers, and political operatives are connecting on Discord every day — asking questions, sharing what’s working in their races, and learning from each other. I’m on Discord every day, interacting with members and answering their questions.
I built MBP for exactly the people who are in the fight — candidates, staffers, organizers, and anyone who wants to sharpen how they communicate in this chaotic media environment.
The founding memberships are going quickly, and I want to make sure you have a chance to sign up before they’re gone.
If you have any questions, reply to this email and I'll get back to you right away. And if you know anyone who might find Message Box Pro valuable, I'd really appreciate it if you could pass this along.
Thank you, Dan
Hi Dan, I actually can't see how to reply to this message. I just subscribed and am so enjoying it. I'm just a very engaged citizen. The reason I'm writing is that I'm hoping that Chris Gallant's campaign (running in NY-1) has access to Message Box Pro. As you know, this is a "solidly Republican" area, but one that used to be "purple" and Chris seems to be a really strong candidate to go up against Nick Lalota. Nick has way more money, so I'm hoping to get any help possible to Chris' campaign. Of course, he may be totally set, but just in case... I don't know how to contact his campaign manager. Do you have a way to reach his campaign directly? Would you ever email them and make sure they are aware of Message Box Pro?? Thank you!
I want to get help to organize my 345 women in UPTOUS 2026, but will I be able to cancel this subscription after the next election?