The Message Box

The Message Box

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Anne Heller's avatar
Anne Heller
15h

Hi Dan, I actually can't see how to reply to this message. I just subscribed and am so enjoying it. I'm just a very engaged citizen. The reason I'm writing is that I'm hoping that Chris Gallant's campaign (running in NY-1) has access to Message Box Pro. As you know, this is a "solidly Republican" area, but one that used to be "purple" and Chris seems to be a really strong candidate to go up against Nick Lalota. Nick has way more money, so I'm hoping to get any help possible to Chris' campaign. Of course, he may be totally set, but just in case... I don't know how to contact his campaign manager. Do you have a way to reach his campaign directly? Would you ever email them and make sure they are aware of Message Box Pro?? Thank you!

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Judy Williams's avatar
Judy Williams
14h

I want to get help to organize my 345 women in UPTOUS 2026, but will I be able to cancel this subscription after the next election?

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