A few weeks ago, I launched Message Box Pro — a members-only consulting service for people working in politics and communications at any level.

Subscribers get weekly strategy memos, data-driven messaging insights, polling analysis, guidance on communicating in this chaotic media environment, and regular office hours where I answer your questions.

I wanted to reach out because we’re down to the last handful of founding memberships — and I don’t want you to miss out if this is something you’ve been thinking about.

A quick reminder of what that means: founding members lock in $49.99/month forever. Once we reach 250 members, the price increases to $65/month for everyone who joins after that.

Sign Up for Message Box Pro

If you’ve been on the fence, here’s where things stand a few weeks in:

The content is flowing. The first strategy memos have covered:

How to develop a campaign message

A comprehensive midterm narrative built around costs, chaos, and corruption

Where swing voters are actually getting their information

Why Democrats now have their biggest opening on the economy in 16 years

How to beat the GOP’s strategy for the midterms

The community is real. Local candidates, organizers, campaign staffers, and political operatives are connecting on Discord every day — asking questions, sharing what’s working in their races, and learning from each other. I’m on Discord every day, interacting with members and answering their questions.

I built MBP for exactly the people who are in the fight — candidates, staffers, organizers, and anyone who wants to sharpen how they communicate in this chaotic media environment.

The founding memberships are going quickly, and I want to make sure you have a chance to sign up before they’re gone.

Sign Up for Message Box Pro

If you have any questions, reply to this email and I'll get back to you right away. And if you know anyone who might find Message Box Pro valuable, I'd really appreciate it if you could pass this along.

Share

Thank you, Dan