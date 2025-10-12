The Message Box

Deanna Chilian
12hEdited

For reasons such as Dan has discussed here, I have totally stopped contributing to any of the Democratic campaign committees and now donate my pittances directly to the candidates. The level of tone deafness is truly remarkable, and the playing not to lose does not meet the moment or what voters (and disgruntled non-voters) are demanding. I hope that if the Ds can manage to take back the House they will not retain Jeffries as their leader, and put Schumer on notice that he's next. (I know, I know....unlikely)

Doris
12h

All I can say is F*** Chuck Schumer. Hopefully there are enough Mainers who feel the same way. The man has become so out of touch that he is largely ignored. Hopefully this will continue. Plantner may be inexperienced, but he has great messaging and represents big change, which is obviously what we need. Schumer needs to get with the program or get out of the way.

