In many ways, 2025 has been a brutal year for the country—one that could take decades to recover from. While Trump’s incompetence and a handful of adverse court decisions prevented some of his worst policies from taking hold, the damage he’s done is real and lasting.

And yet, I’m ending the year with a genuine sense of optimism. The Trump era is coming to a close. All the data shows voters turning against him, rejecting his policies, and expressing regret over their 2024 votes. A better future isn’t guaranteed—but it is possible. Our voters are motivated and ready to fight. Now the Democratic Party just needs to prove it’s capable of channeling both people’s anger about the present and their hope for the future.

That may not be easy—but it’s definitely possible.

Okay, enough sentimentality… that’s not what you came here for.

Mary Frances

Interested in your thoughts on the impact of Barry Weiss killing the 60 min story. Obviously, it’s gross and another example of our institutions failing us, but who still watches 60 Minutes? (Ok, my parents.) Does 60 minutes stories still have a real impact on voters we need to reach? Or citizens in high numbers? Like, do their stories get clipped and then push other outlets to talk about them etc.?

II don’t think any single news outlet, article, or TV segment has the power to move public opinion on its own anymore. That said, 60 Minutes still pulls bigger audiences than most programs on television—especially during football season. One recent episode drew over 10 million viewers, which is roughly what the NBA Finals averaged this year. So, for better or worse, 60 Minutes remains one of the only mass-media platforms with reach.

The Bari Weiss situation at CBS News, however, is much bigger than one story. A few points worth noting (since you asked):