Doris
15h

I don’t understand why anyone still cites poll numbers regarding DJT. He owns the DOJ and every federal law enforcement agency in the country, including the military. If he wants to ignore the law, or break it, it wouldn’t matter if 99% of Americans hate what he’s doing. If he decides to stay in power, no election, impeachment or any other action short of a military coup will force him out. And he knows it. And he’s not afraid of it.

Viewed through this lens, Americans can no longer focus on “preserving” democracy. We have entered the “hope of restoring” democracy territory, and this will be much, much harder to do, likely requiring much more drastic action than simply polling or protesting. Tell me why I’m wrong. Please.

Darrell Lucus
15h

It may be fetching up hard aground. The DOJ can’t find any evidence of ties between the shooter and leftist groups. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/no-evidence-charlie-kirk-shooting-left-wing-groups-rcna232513

