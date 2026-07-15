A quick note for anyone who works in politics or communications for a living:

I’m rolling out group subscriptions for Message Box Pro — my consulting service for candidates, campaign staffers, and political operatives.

If your team, office, or firm signs up together, everyone gets 30% off the individual rate. That means $45 per person, per month (with a two-seat minimum), versus $65/month for individual subscriptions.

Message Box Pro members get weekly strategy memos, polling analysis, messaging guidance, and access to a growing community of operatives, organizers, and candidates on Discord. Since launching a few months ago, it’s grown into a real professional network with congressional staff, statewide campaign teams, communications professionals, and grassroots organizers all in the mix. I’m on Discord every day, answering questions and sharing insights with the subscribers.

The group rate is designed specifically for:

Communications and consulting firms

Think tanks

Advocacy organizations

Campaign teams

I’m biased, of course, but I think Message Box Pro can be a huge asset for communications shops on Capitol Hill or in state capitols around the country.

If that’s you or your team, I hope you’ll consider giving it a try.

Join Message Box Pro

Questions? Reply to this email — I read every one.

Dan