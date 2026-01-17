Welcome to this week’s mailbag. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get right into it.

Carrie

The events of the past few days really feel like a potential inflection point redirecting debate from immigration to all the horrors brought to the fore by the murder of Renee Good. I know I’m not alone in my struggle to contain my rage enough to formulate rational thoughts. The most charitable thing I can come up with (loaded with a lot of “mofos”) is that at the very best, ICE/CBP & Noem are so dangerously incompetent as to be a mortal threat, and they should be disbanded/removed. What are your thoughts? How should we be pressuring our electeds to respond?

Answer

There’s no question that what’s happening in Minnesota feels like an inflection point. The President of the United States has dispatched a masked, paramilitary force loyal to him over the Constitution to occupy an American city. One of those agents shot and killed a woman in broad daylight, and the federal government is not investigating the shooter. Instead, they are investigating the victim and her widow.

If this were happening in any other country, we would call it by its proper name: fascism.

This is not “TDS” or liberal fever dreams. It’s real, and it’s happening right now.

The question is how to stop it.