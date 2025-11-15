Happy mail bag day! It’s been another bizarre week in politics. We went from feeling great about the elections to feeling angry/depressed about Democrats caving on the shutdown to shock/schadenfreude over the latest batch of Epstein emails.

Anyway, it’s Saturday, so I did something right this week.

Austin L.

Hey Dan! I enjoy reading The Bulwark’s newsletter, The Opposition, written by Lauren. Her recent newsletter argued that Democrats have started to believe that taking back the Senate is feasible. What seats/states do you think Dems could flip to get to 51?

The election results show that Democrats have a path to a Senate majority, albeit a difficult and narrow one.

Democrats need to win four seats to have the majority. They need 51 seats because J.D. Vance can break a 50–50 tie in the GOP’s favor.