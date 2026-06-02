Graham Platner’s Senate campaign has been tumultuous, to say the least. Many months ago, it was rocked by revelations about very offensive things Platner had posted online earlier in his life. Just as that mini-scandal was on the cusp of being contained, new revelations came out about a Nazi-adjacent tattoo that Platner claims he unknowingly got with his Marine buddies while on leave during the Iraq War.

Despite all of that baggage, Platner continued to surge in the polls — so much so that Janet Mills, the two-term incumbent governor with the full backing of the Democratic establishment, was forced to drop out of the race.

And now, on the cusp of officially securing the nomination, Platner and his campaign have once again been rocked by another set of disturbing revelations.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that:

Days after Graham Platner announced his Maine Senate bid, his wife informed the campaign about a potential political problem she had previously discovered on the oyster farmer’s phone: sexually explicit texts with several women, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new revelations sparked fears that Democrats may be about to blow a must-win Senate seat, and reignited the seemingly never-ending intra-Democratic Party fight around Graham Platner.

While this story is still unfolding, many are asking: can Graham Platner still win? Did Democrats make a mistake in nominating an untested outsider with scant political experience?