Crooked Con is coming back

Last year, 2,500 people joined us at Crooked Con for conversations with the most interesting voices in and around politics about how to fix this mess. Even Barack Obama showed up.

I was there, co-hosting the Pod Save America live taping, leading an interview with Senator Chris Murphy, and hosting a panel on polling featuring some of the smartest people in politics.

I’ll be at Crooked Con again this year, November 5–7, in Washington, DC. It all kicks off with a Pod Save America live show on November 5 at the Warner Theatre. On November 7, we’ll gather for the all-day Crooked Con at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Here’s what to expect:

Go Behind the Headlines: Main stage conversations with big names in politics and media, strategy-focused panels, political organizing sessions, and much more.

Get Involved: Connect with grassroots organizations and activists. Meet some of the best, brightest, and most progressive creators and new-media personalities.

Meet Like-Minded Folks: Food, drinks, parties, meetups with hosts and creators, and lots of ways to connect with each other. If you work in politics — or want to — there’s no better place to be than Crooked Con.

Tickets are on sale now! If you haven’t already, get yours at crookedcon.com, where we’ll also announce the lineup. If you’re a Friends of the Pod subscriber, a limited number of discounted tickets are still available — be sure to grab them before they run out.

I’ll see you there.

Dan