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JF

Hi Dan! Montana! How did Dems get flat-footed in this environment? Why isn’t Tester running like Sherrod Brown did?

Answer

Montana is a fascinating state that just got much more interesting. Recent events have made it a possible sleeper race to watch.

It’s not so much that Democrats got caught flat-footed as it is that Republicans played incredibly dirty pool. Steve Daines was running for reelection until he wasn’t. About a minute before the filing deadline, Daines dropped out and U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme filed. This planned last-minute switcheroo prevented a GOP primary and kept any of Montana’s high-level Democrats — like Tester or former Governor Steve Bullock — from getting in the race.