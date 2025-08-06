The Message Box

The Message Box

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Crook's avatar
Jen Crook
Aug 6

Any way we could get some content via zoom or online afterwards? I’m in Northern California, no way I can fly to the east coast for an event, but I’d still like to hear the panels and guests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debbie Novograd's avatar
Debbie Novograd
Aug 6

Come to N. California!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture