The Message Box

The Message Box

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Callie Palmer's avatar
Callie Palmer
1d

Thanks for the heads up, Dan. Will share as far and wide as I can. I remember the whole Republican death panel BS, and here they have manifested it for real. Imagine that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Johnson's avatar
Tom Johnson
21h

Hard to best Tommy Vietor’s catch-phrase.

“Trumpcare = Russian Roulette with Medicare”

“Algorithmic Death Panels”

“Medicare by Machine”

“Robo-Refusal Panels”

“Care Denied by Code”

“Medicare Kill-Switch”

“Computer Says No” Healthcare

“AI Guillotine for Grandma”

“Digital Death Panels”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture