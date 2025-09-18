The Message Box

The Message Box

RCThweatt
14h

This is an acceleration, an attempted consolidation, not something new. Leading up to the election, corporate media relentlessly featured Trump's chief talking points, inflation, and Biden old, Biden gaga. I don't believe Trump would have won without this.

Quite the irony- in a poll in April 2024, IIRC, featured here on Msg Box, the most avid media consumers, bewspaper subscribers, favored Biden over Trump by 49 points.They (we) had been reading past the headlines.

And, when has corporate media not favored the party of the rich? The basically fair and neutral media of the Cronkite era was a historical anomaly.

We're going to have to do something about this.

Deepak Puri
15h

See how billionaire media barons are firing journalists to appease Trump (and some of the journalists they've fired) with this interactive map.

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/09/17/billionaire-media-barons-fire-journalists-to-appease-trump/

