Ginny K
Aug 5

Thanks Dan!! I love reading this. I think we need to stage a massive protest at the Supreme Court on the first day of their new term. They have just signaled that they may gut what is left of the Voting Rights Act--the heart of the act which gives minority voters the ability to be represented. That and so many disastrous, lawless decisions by the SCOTUS 6 are intolerable. We need them to understand from their ivory tower that we, the People, see what they are doing and we will not stand for it. We need those of you with big platforms (including you Strict Scrutiny Sisters) to get this off the ground. Please. Also excited for Crooked Com!!!!! Thanks for all u guys are doing.

Crystal
Aug 5

Hi, Dan! One thing I keep wondering is when and how Democrats will explicitly tie everything that’s happening to the entire Republican Party, not just to Trump. Throughout the Trump era, I’ve almost never heard Democrats say things like

-“This could all be stopped right now if Republicans in Congress voted to (whatever), but instead they all voted (whatever).”

-“Every Republican Senator and House member is helping Trump do this by …”

-“The only way to stop (thing people overwhelmingly oppose) is to vote for a Democrat in every category on the ballot in this election, because Republicans are enabling everything Trump does and we will stop him.”

Instead, it seems like Democratic politicians expect the average voter (or non-voter) to figure this out, and many of those potential voters aren’t paying enough attention to the details of how government works to do so. They may hate everything Trump is doing, but also continue to vote for Republicans in local races because they don’t see the connection between them and Trump.

When and how can/should Democratic candidates and pundits start making that explicit leading up to the 2026 and 2028 elections?

