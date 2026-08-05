Well, that was much closer than the polls suggested, but Abdul El-Sayed took on Chuck Schumer, the DSCC, AIPAC, Gretchen Whitmer, one of Michigan’s senators, its most prominent former senator, and $60 million in outside spending — and won.

El-Sayed survived an unprecedented barrage of spending from Super PACs funded by AIPAC and other special interests. According to data from AdImpact, Abdul was outspent 11 to 1.

Even though it was much closer than the polls suggested, El-Sayed’s win is a very big deal. It upends many of the cardinal rules of politics, and it is a shot across the bow at a political establishment desperately trying to cling to power and an anachronistic view of politics.

Much of the opposition to El-Sayed was ideological, particularly around his views on Israel, but there are many in the party who believe that he is a much weaker candidate than Stevens and that Michigan Democrats just handed a must-win Senate seat to the Republicans. And there is no question that his primary win revealed some real weaknesses as a general-election candidate.

I believe El-Sayed can win, but he is going to have to broaden his appeal to win in November.

Here’s how he can do that.

Why Abdul El-Sayed Can Win

It’s worth remembering this is going to be a tough race under all circumstances. Trump has won Michigan in two of the last three elections. Mike Rogers is a pretty good candidate with high name ID and an undeserved imprimatur of moderation, and he barely lost in 2024.

However, for several reasons, I really believe El-Sayed can win. It won’t be easy, but it can be done.