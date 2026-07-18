Welcome to this week’s mailbag. There really is no such thing as a summer lull in Trump’s America.

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Char Braun

The requests for donations from candidates across the country are piling up. SCOTUS once again is trying to silence the voices of voters with their decision to allow unlimited direct donations by DNC and RNC which really puts Dems behind the 8 ball since they’re out of money. Besides being a monthly contributor to VSA how do we decide who it makes sense to donate to so that our donation truly helps take back Congress and in my state (WI) make the most of our little less gerrymandered for now state?

Answer

I get this question all the time, and it’s very understandable. If you have given money to any Democrat over the years, your phone is under constant assault with desperate calls from candidates running for all sorts of office. Each one more plaintive than the last, and everyone promising they can win without ever explaining how.