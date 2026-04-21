Today, I’m excited to announce a project that has been years in the making: Message Box Pro — a members-only consulting service designed for people running for office, working on campaigns, and leading grassroots organizations.

The traditional model of political consulting is broken. The economics are such that only well-funded congressional and statewide candidates can afford strategic advice. The vast majority of candidates running for local office — and the people running grassroots and community organizations — are left without guidance at exactly the moment they need it most.

Over the years, I’ve consistently heard from people running for local office — state legislature, school board, city council — who tell me they rely on Message Box and Pod Save America to help guide their campaigns. These are candidates whose campaigns can’t afford to run a poll or hire a political consultant. I also regularly hear from folks working in communications, messaging, and digital strategy at every level of government and campaigns who use Message Box to sharpen their approach.

It’s frankly an indictment of the Democratic Party’s infrastructure that downballot candidates are left to fend for themselves.

The need has never been greater. As politics becomes increasingly nationalized, even local races are heavily influenced by national events and trends. A school board candidate in Wisconsin needs to know how to respond when Trump attacks teachers’ unions. A city council candidate in Arizona needs messaging guidance when immigration dominates the news cycle.

I want to help fill that gap.

What is Message Box Pro?

Message Box Pro is a subscription product that provides data-driven insights, strategic guidance, and public opinion analysis. Subscribers receive:

Weekly Strategy Memos — Clear, timely, actionable guidance tailored to the political environment, delivered directly to your inbox. Think of it as your campaign strategist breaking down what’s happening and what to do about it. Unlike my Substack posts, which are primarily news analysis, these are the kinds of memos I’ve written for politicians like Barack Obama throughout my career.

Weekly Office Hours — Post your questions and challenges throughout the week. Get answers from me — and learn from other community members who’ve faced similar situations.

Message Testing & Polling Insights — Access to data-driven messaging and public opinion analysis designed to help you understand the shifting political landscape and identify the most effective responses to the issues dominating the news cycle.

A Community of Operatives, Organizers, and Candidates — Connect with other candidates, campaign staff, and organizers. Share what’s working, troubleshoot challenges, and build a network that extends beyond your race.

Who is this for?

Local and municipal candidates and elected officials (school board, city council, state legislature, county commission)

Grassroots and advocacy organizations

Campaign staff, communications professionals, and political operatives

Anyone who wants to sharpen their understanding of political strategy, messaging, and how to break through in today's chaotic media environment

Pricing: $49.99/month

The first 250 members lock in this founding rate forever. After that, the price goes up to $65 — so if this is for you, now is the time.

This is a fraction of what a single strategy call with a consultant costs (more than a $1,000) or a monthly retainer with a firm ($5,000–$15,000).

Join Message Box Pro

A few important notes:

This is a separate product from the Message Box newsletter. Message Box will continue exactly as it is — same content, same price ($7/month or $70/year for paid subscribers).

Message Box Pro is designed specifically for people actively working in politics or running campaigns. If that’s not you, you probably don’t need it. But if you’re a candidate, staffer, or organizer who needs strategic guidance you can’t otherwise afford, this is built for you.

I’m limiting founding memberships to 250 people to ensure I can deliver real value. Once we hit that number, the price goes up.

Questions? Reply to this email or comment below.

Thanks for your support over the years. I’m genuinely excited about this — and about the chance to help campaigns win races they might otherwise lose.

Join Message Box Pro