The Message Box

The Message Box

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Gasparovic's avatar
Michelle Gasparovic
12h

Congrats to anyone able to take this opportunity and good luck on your campaigns!

Reply
Share
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
12hEdited

Excellent! I’m Tour Guide in Washington D.C., leading tours for French or German speaking clients. Even if culturally very different, both groups are extremely interested in understanding American politics. My subscription to Message box has helped me tremendously (a word I learned in Trump 1.0) to do a better job. When Business is back to normal (I lost 50% of my revenue in 2025, and I am already at -30% per March 2026) I will consider subscribing to the pro newsletter.

I’m sure Message box Pro will be a great success!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Pfeiffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture