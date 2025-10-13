Longtime readers of this newsletter will remember that I used to do Q&A threads with paid subscribers. Substack took that feature away a few years ago. In 2024, I tried using the chat function to bring them back, but the Substack chat is pretty janky. It was hard to follow the conversation, and we kept getting invaded by trolls. And to be honest, every time I open the Message Box chat on the Substack app, the first thing I see is the Election Night Thread from 2024 — and it gives me a stomachache every single time.

Since then, I’ve been looking for a better way to interact with the Message Box community. So, I’m introducing weekly mailbags.

Here’s how it will work: Paid subscribers can post their questions in the comments of this post. Then, on Saturday, I’ll send out a separate post with my answers.

I won’t be able to answer every question each week, but I’ll try to address as many issues and areas of interest as possible. I want to offer longer, more thoughtful answers than I could in the fast-moving chat format from last year.

I’m excited about this new project for two reasons. First, I’m looking forward to more engagement with this incredible community. Second, I think this format will give me a chance to weigh in on topics that matter to all of us — but that might not quite merit a full post on their own.

Okay — start firing away with your questions about anything and everything (fun questions are allowed and encouraged).

To participate in these mailbags, become a paid subscriber.