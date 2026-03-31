A couple of weeks ago, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton won the Democratic nomination for Senate. Her seven-point victory on Election Night completed a dramatic come-from-behind win over Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, despite being massively outspent.

When I spoke to Stratton on Pod Save America a few days after her win, she said that the turning point for her campaign was this viral ad.

The ad was officially titled “They Said It,” but it quickly became known as the “Fuck Trump” ad.

Whether this ad was really the reason Stratton won is one of those unanswerable causation-versus-correlation questions. However, there is no doubt that the ad broke through and injected energy into a campaign that desperately needed it.

I find this ad fascinating, because the conversation around it brings to bear some of the biggest strategic questions that Democrats must wrestle with as we head into the midterms.

So, I ask the question — Is Fuck Trump a good message for Democrats?