The Message Box

The Message Box

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M. de Hendon (926577)'s avatar
M. de Hendon (926577)
13hEdited

No matter who wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, Democrats should back, support, and campaign for the winners. Keep our eyes on the prize--defeating MAGA and all its works. Do not believe in the imaginary "Communist" candidates conjured up by the Republicans and Democratic has-beens and never-wases.

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Val's avatar
Val
13h

I'm rooting hard for Abdul. Primaries are where parties are defined, and he represents the kind of agenda I want my party to take on. But jeez, 11 to 1 on spending. We'll never be free from the corporate (and foreign) influence on our politics if we can't elect enough people unwilling to take it at that scale.

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