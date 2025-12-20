Welcome to this week’s mailbag. This is (hopefully) my last post before the holidays. I will, of course, write something if the news merits it, but let’s all hope for a quiet couple of weeks. I’ll be back in your inbox next Saturday with another mailbag.

There’s recently been a spate of podcasts and posts on other Resistance/never Trump sites about the MAGA coalition breaking apart. Trump is visibly weakening but still appears anecdotally to have a stranglehold on the GOP. Can we have a Pollercoaster debate backed with real data where Dan argues one side of the question “Is MAGA really cracking up?”, whichever side he really believes in, and have another pollster or strategist who sincerely believes the opposite putting the other case?

Answer

I’m game for that debate at some point, but I want to take the opportunity here to answer the question, because I have a lot of thoughts on it.

For almost his entire political career, Trump has demanded — and received — complete loyalty from the Republican Party. Republicans have stood by him through scandals and crimes. To an almost astonishing degree, they have been willing to act against their own political self-interest to stay in his good graces. The defining feature of the Trump era has been the internal unity of his coalition.

That is now changing — and faster than most people expected.