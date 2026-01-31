Welcome to this week’s mailbag. There is much to discuss, and the pace of news in 2026 has been relentless, so let’s get into it.

Hi Dan! What do you think of Alexander Vindman running in Florida? I don’t see any realistic 2026 victory but view it as a potential fundraising juggernaut that could help a badly beaten down FL-Dem party? After all we weren’t in the wilderness there all that long ago. (And, deep cut, Gwen Graham would have beaten De Santis in 2018… thanks a lot Gillum).

Florida has been haunting Democrats for 25 years. It’s where the Bush era began, with a contested victory over Al Gore. Barack Obama won the state twice, but it was the early returns from the Sunshine State in 2016 that first signaled Donald Trump was about to win.

Every Democrat wants to win Florida. No one seems to know how.