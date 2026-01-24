Welcome to this week’s mailbag. Maybe it’s just me, but the pace of the news in 2026 feels even worse than in 2025 (which is saying a lot). There’s too much to write and talk about, and very worthy, interesting subjects are left in my draft folders—or in the dark recesses of my addled mind.

This is one reason why I’ve found these mailbag posts so gratifying. It’s an opportunity to share my thoughts on a variety of subjects without dedicating an entire post to each.

I hope you’re enjoying reading them as much as I enjoy writing them.

Don’t forget to leave your questions for next week’s mailbag in the comments section.

Tony

Why does the Administration have JD as a spokesman of any kind? He’s what you see in the dictionary next to smarmy. It cannot help unless the thinking is to make Trump look better…

Great question. J.D. Vance has the demeanor of a bully with the affect of the most annoying person to ever captain a high school debate team. Every answer is dripping with smugness and disdain. He thinks he is the smartest person in any room and presumes everyone else is too dumb to know it.