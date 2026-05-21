If you’ve been following politics over the last month or so, you are more than familiar with the saga over the autopsy that the DNC was refusing to release. After stonewalling for months and an incredibly viral interview on Pod Save America, where DNC Chair Ken Martin vigorously and incredulously defended the decision not to release the autopsy, the whole imbroglio has roiled the party for weeks and led to a debate about the debate.

All along, Martin’s argument was that the autopsy had happened, it had been helpful in informing his strategy, but that releasing it would be a distraction and divide the party before the midterms.

Well, that was all bullshit.

CNN got their hands on several parts of the autopsy, which forced the DNC to release the rest of it to CNN and the world. Here’s what was found:

The version CNN is publishing is missing key sections, including a conclusion, because those sections weren’t submitted, according to the DNC. There are factual errors, from misspellings of the names of former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine and former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin to incorrectly listing the margin of victory in the 2024 race for North Carolina governor. The DNC included in the document its own rebuttals of arguments Rivera makes and a disclaimer that the report “reflects the views of the author, not the DNC. The DNC was not provided with the underlying sourcing, interviews, or supporting data for many of the assertions contained herein and therefore cannot independently verify the claims presented.”

In other words, the autopsy wasn’t released because the political crony that Martin hired to do the job didn’t really do the job. He failed to speak to many of the top decision makers and never really wrestled with the tough questions like Biden’s decision to run for reelection, his age, or the impact of his Gaza policy.

The final product was a joke. Not good enough to be released, so Ken Martin just lied about it until he got caught.

This is the final straw.

Ken Martin is not up to the job, and his continued presence is going to make the DNC woefully ineffective heading into the midterms and then the critical 2028 primaries, where the DNC plays a major role.

He should step down for the good of the party, and if he won’t, the DNC should fire him.