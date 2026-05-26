Mailbag Questions, Take Two
Ask your questions for this week's mailbag
Due to a technical glitch exacerbated by user error, comments were disabled on Saturday’s mailbag post, preventing people from submitting their questions for next week. They were also disabled on several other recent posts. To be clear, this was not intentional — comments somehow got set to “disabled” by default, and I didn’t catch it.
Comments are back …
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