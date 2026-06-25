Last night was primary night in New York and, as is befitting the Big Apple, the results sent shockwaves through the body politic and shivers up the spine of Democratic leaders. Here’s how the New York Times described the results:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his allies swept a series of congressional primaries in New York City on Tuesday in a remarkable show of strength for the insurgent left that sent shock waves through the Democratic Party. Mr. Mamdani’s candidates toppled a pair of incumbents backed by the city’s political establishment, including major labor unions and the House Democratic leader. Another candidate backed by the mayor won an open House seat, and a handful of democratic socialist challengers he supported were winning down the ballot.

In a relatively bold move, Mamdani went all in. He bet real political capital to elect Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Claire Valdez. He even appeared in this ad during the New York Knicks NBA Finals.

Sometimes these primary results, particularly when they happen in the city with the most reporters and pundits per capita, can be wildly over-interpreted. However, the Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus losing to a first-time candidate with no political experience who supports prison abolition and has a colorful history of attacking the Democratic Party’s most popular politicians is something certainly worth analyzing.

What does the “socialist earthquake” say about the state of the Democratic Party and the rise of socialism, and should Democratic leaders start panicking?

1. Should the Establishment be Panicking?

Definitely