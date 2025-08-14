Donald Trump is desperately trying to bend reality to his whim. He wants you to ignore your eyes and ears and just believe whatever crock of nonsense he peddles.

On Thursday, Trump held an event in the Oval Office where he declared:

“Inflation is down to a perfect number, hardly any inflation at all … we’ve ended Biden’s inflation nightmare.”

Trump desperately wants this to be true—or at least wants you to believe it’s true.

Well, it isn’t. Not even close.

Ever since Trump announced his massive wave of tariffs in the spring, people have been waiting for the other shoe to drop. When would prices start to rise? When would consumers begin to feel the pain? At first, it seemed as if the tariffs wouldn’t have the impact that so many business analysts and Democrats had warned about. Trump delayed some of the most onerous tariffs. He exempted certain products, such as automobile parts and smartphones. Some companies absorbed the additional costs.

Those days are over. The other shoe has dropped. Prices are rising. The tariffs are jacking up bills and stretching family budgets. And there’s no one to blame but Donald Trump.