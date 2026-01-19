The Message Box

Stacy1946
1h

Well said, Dan. At the risk of sounding a trifle negative, in MLK's day the President of the US and many of both parties in Congress recognized that racial discrimination was a moral obscenity. Getting the moral arc of the universe to bend toward good is more difficult now when the President and the entire GOP apparatus unabashedly rejects this belief. But I too am encouraged by the trends in public opinion.

Paul G
2h

“The true patriots descended from those who arrived on the Mayflower.”

If everyone who claims ancestry dating back to the Mayflower were right about it, the Mayflower would have been ten times bigger than the Titanic.

