Judy B
18h

I gotta say: the fact that so many citizens of our country can overlook over 140 school children being killed by a bomb hitting their school AND that so many overlook the 3 decades of school shootings shows that a vast number of people have no compassion for children's lives anywhere in the world. Last month my *3 year old* granddaughter had to go through a Shelter In Place drill at her preK. How is this possible? What are the priorities in our government???

Madam Geoffrin
19h

I maintain Democrats must rephrase the issue and seize control of the narrative. It’s not a binary question of whether they support the troops or not. It’s about reality.

Democrats can point to the obscene amount of funds already allocated to the Pentagon and ICE, as well as tax breaks to the billionaires, all part of the Big Ugly. Add in cuts to social safety net programs. There’s money available to make sure the military is supplied and the troops protected. And if the moronic Trumpsters can make the case that more is actually needed, then the rich need to pony up.

