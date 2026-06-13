Welcome to this week’s mailbag. This is a bonus mailbag of sorts. I am on a family trip and was originally planning to take this week off, but I have a long train ride, and my kids are pretty zonked out right now, so here goes nothing.

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What lessons can we learn from Fetterman? Were there signs? What do the Pennsylvania voters think?

John Fetterman seems to relish angering the party faithful. He votes with the Republicans on issues like the Iran War, and he’s a frequent guest on Fox News, where he echoes the network’s worst caricatures of the Democratic Party.

In some ways, it is a head-spinning turn. Fetterman had been a rising star in the party for a long time. In 2022, his campaign was praised (especially by me) as a model for modern communication.

As many wonder what happened to Fetterman, others have used him as an example to raise concerns about Democrats who could also end up betraying the party, in particular Graham Platner. Democrats who have opposed Platner have repeatedly raised the concern that he could be another Fetterman.

So what lessons can we learn from Fetterman, and should we be worried that Platner could pull a similar switcheroo?