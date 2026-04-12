The California Governor’s race was rocked on Friday evening when the San Francisco Chronicle reported that an ex-staffer of Congressman Eric Swalwell had accused him of sexual assault. The claim was very credible, and the story was assiduously reported, including contemporaneous text messages. Everyone should read the story itself.

This report opened up a floodgate of women talking about Swalwell’s inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct. The allegations are horrifying, and the courage of the women who came forward should be applauded.

Swalwell has denied the allegations of sexual assault, although in a video posted on Friday night, he seems to admit to some level of infidelity.

Until this point, Swalwell was the frontrunner to be the next governor of California. He entered the race with a ton of momentum and had the support of powerful organizations like the California Teachers’ Association and the SEIU. He had also been endorsed by influential politicians like Senator Adam Schiff.

Swalwell has pledged to fight on and continue his campaign.

Here’s what comes next in the race.