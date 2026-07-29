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Steven Abramson's avatar
Steven Abramson
12h

Definitions are important here. I believe strongly that healthcare is a human right and I believe in universal healthcare. I remember well the difficulty in getting the ACA passed and volunteered for 2 years to spread the word and help people sign up.

I am a Medicare patient and it is great but it’s not cheap. You still pay a premium for doctor care, it only pays 80% and you must have a secondary plan plus Part D. It’s more expensive than people realize.

I suggest we use the phrase Universal Health Care for All so that folks don’t get confused. I just hope there is a way to get it passed. That means a significant Dem majority

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Marcus Courtney's avatar
Marcus Courtney
12h

Dan- you leaned heavily on the moral argument of human right. The reality is the the private health care industry is unsustainable as it is currently funded. We spend more than any other country and have worse outcomes. It is breaking the bank for families and the government to subsidize private insurance. I know families that now pay 30 grand a year with the subsidies gone. The questions here are interesting. But still not accurate. The reality would be a mix of private and public. No OECD country eliminates private health insurance. It is not paid for by only taxing the wealthy. But what is does guarantee is never facing medically bankruptcy. That would be a question on a poll. Do you support a government system that would replace most private insurance where you could never face medical bankruptcy due to lack of coverage? The politics of this is the lanes. Do you run one Bernie lane or Chuck Schumer lane. Running in Bernie’s lane is M4A. You can’t waver as it is motivating and taking in power of the rigged system. Abdul is showing as the leading in MI and not moving to the center he can keep his poll numbers up. We will see if this strategy works for winning the primary. Trump has destroyed Obama care. There needs to be something new. The Schumer lane have not offered an alternative that I am aware. You don’t like Abdul’s plan. What is your plan?

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