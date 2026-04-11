Welcome to the mailbag!

I was on vacation when the Hasan Piker discourse reached a fever pitch, and I have never been so glad to be off my phone. I briefly considered not writing about it at all, and then thought about doing something longer and broader about Piker and the ideological battles within the party. But there were a lot of questions about Piker in the mailbag, and then even more people asking me to answer them. So, the subscribers get what the subscribers want.

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Don’t forget to leave your questions for next week’s mailbag in the comments section.

These mailbags run every Saturday as a special feature for paid subscribers. Subscribe to get full access and drop your questions for future mailbags.

Don’t forget to leave your questions for next week’s mailbag in the comments section.

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Tony

What are your thoughts on the Hasan Piker should or shouldn’t argument on Democrats engaging with him.

Answer

Trump is currently engaged in a disastrous, illegal war that costs hundreds of billions of dollars, has led to global chaos, and spiked gas prices above $4 a gallon. And Democrats have decided to have a fierce internal debate about a Twitch streamer.

It really could not be more on brand and shows that we have not learned the lessons of 2024.

For those blessed enough to have missed this internal Democratic beef, Hasan Piker is a wildly popular progressive streamer and a vehement critic of Israel. The leaders of Third Way recently wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that Democrats should shun him: