The Message Box

The Message Box

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa DesLaurier's avatar
Teresa DesLaurier
Jul 30

Thank you! Democrats can count on my vote. They can also count on the fact that I report their fundraising texts as junk and delete. I do donate, but I usually go directly to the candidate's website to do so.Sometimes I've given through Vote Save America. With so much online fraud and scamming, I won't give through a link that shows up in either email or text. Also, I quit giving to the DNC when they repeatedly seemed to endorse local candidates because their names were known as opposed to lesser known candidates who had more charisma and better platforms. So, at this point, the Democratic Party needs to listen more and ask less.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Andy Cliver's avatar
Andy Cliver
Jul 30

Never have I been happier to see you write something. The incessant harassment I receive from both named and unnamed “democrats” just makes me resent them all and wonder how much money they could possibly gain from this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
147 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture