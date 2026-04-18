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Tyler

It seems like the majority of Democrats and Independents are shifting to a negative view of AIPAC/Israeli lobby. How does the Democratic Party thread the needle of calling out anti-semitism but also acknowledging that Bibi’s regime in Israel has too much control and influence over our politicians / foreign policy and that has led to general negative feelings towards Israel?

Answer

For decades, support for Israel was a bipartisan staple. Aid to Israel passed with near-unanimous support every year, and criticism of Israel was enough to make someone persona non grata in Washington.

That has changed dramatically in just a few years. I have never seen an issue shift this fast in my lifetime. And it’s moving faster than the Democratic establishment has realized.