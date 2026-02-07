Welcome to this week’s mailbag. There was a genuinely stunning—and mostly overlooked—election result last week. And no, I’m not talking about the special election in Texas. Fortunately, several Message Box subscribers asked about it, so let’s dig in.

A quick reminder: these mailbags run every Saturday as a special feature for paid subscribers. Subscribe to get full access and drop your questions for future mailbags.

Don’t forget to leave your questions for next week’s mailbag in the comments section.

Leave a comment

DJ Chapman

What can the NJ-11 result tell us about the weakness of the Democratic establishment? It seems like progressive candidates are doing well even in purple-ish areas

Answer

I want to start by saying this plainly: the New Jersey special Democratic primary to replace Mikie Sherrill is going to send shockwaves through the Democratic establishment. This is the most consequential Democratic primary result since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Joe Crowley in 2018.

Seriously.