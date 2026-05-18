Ever since the Supreme Court decision allowing the GOP to eliminate Democratic districts across the South, Republicans have been feeling newly confident about the midterms. James Blair, Trump’s political honcho, even did an interview with Politico patting himself on the back for how Republicans had rigged the maps and laying out a “strategy” for keeping the House in the fall.

Many Democrats have reverted to our natural state — panic. You can feel the political narrative changing in real time.

Republicans are once again ascendant, with a real shot at surviving what should otherwise be a brutal midterm.

Well, the New York Times put out a devastating new poll this morning that shows the GOP’s newfound bravado is very much misplaced. The NYT poll is the highest-rated and most respected poll in the business. It’s not flawless, but it has a great track record, and it confirms what is clear when you ignore the noise and look at the fundamentals.

The Republican collapse has begun.

Donald Trump is VERY Unpopular

The New York Times poll makes it clear: Donald Trump’s political position is historically putrid, and he is an anvil around the neck of his party as we head into the midterms.