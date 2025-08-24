The Message Box

skip
3d

1000% (apologies to mathematicians)

I just expressed a similar thought to someone who said Dems lost because of identity politics. My counter was that it's Republicans who bring up the subject most often, leaving Democrats having to respond and, voila!, a GOP "ain't-they-woke?" soundbite.

"Either our leaders aren’t strong enough communicators, or they haven’t figured out how to break through in this media environment."

In my mind the media environment is the be-all and end-all of this problem. There is simply nothing on the left nearly as effective as Fox et al. Until there is, imo, no Democrat will be able to break through. (Though atm Newsom is coming close.)

Doris
3d

Finally, somebody said it. I think the reason Tim Walz struck such a positive chord with voters was his plain talk about kindness. He was too little too late, but while he was on the national stage he was hard to ignore and drew both excitement and hope of what Dems wanted the world to see more than any other politician since Jimmy Carter. That’s what we need.

And it doesn’t hurt to put politicians in the forefront who are clearly in politics to serve instead of take. That needs to be the defining message. The GOP politicians are in it for themselves, and will lie to you to get what they want. The dems are trying to fix what they broke and are continuing to try to break (ie, take back what they are stealing from us through lies, bad laws, and capitulation). We can’t let them.

