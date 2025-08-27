The Message Box

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party: Farmers, truck drivers, railroad workers --- the people I come from believed in the DFL and unions. I was the first in my family to earn a college degree thanks to the Pell Grant and other grants and loans brought to me by liberal policies. Do you know how poor you had to be in the 80s to qualify? I do. I also know that I get lumped in with college-educated suburban white women voters, which doesn't reflect the fact that I spend half of my life on a Native reservation and am definitely not well-to-do. So STOP! Stop talking about voters in categories. Stop winning groups of voters and start winning human beings! I for one would like to see someone who sees all voters as human beings with essential needs. Someone who is planning for the obstacles we all face. A UNIFIER who can speak to the big tent. Because winning voters by focusing on what divides us does not seem to be working.

Dan, I very much agree with the anti-corruption proposals. Additionally, I'd like to see Dems strongly push a broad mantra to "rebuild our middle class." Every proposal should mention this aim. Start with tax code overhaul. Simplify it and make it transparent, and more fair! Orient the tax code to more favor true work (goods or services) vs. passive investment income and so many loopholes that benefit the already wealthy. Propose further tax benefits for community service workers, eg, public school teachers, police and fire. Not only could this approach be good policy, but also politically potent.

