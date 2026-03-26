Donald Trump’s stranglehold on American politics is coming to an end. The evidence of his political crisis is all around us. It started long before his ham-handed war with Iran and the resultant spike in gas prices, but recent events have catalyzed his downfall. Republicans are so far inside the right-wing news bubble that they don’t see the gravity of their own situation, and Democrats are so scarred by the 2024 election that we are struggling to process the changed political battlefield.

The most recent piece of evidence came on Tuesday night, when Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election for a state House district in Florida. Trump won that district by 11 points in 2024, and it just happens to be Trump’s own district, because it contains Mar-a-Lago. There is some incredible symbolism about a Democrat flipping the district that contains Mar-a-Lago. On the same night, a Democrat also flipped a Trump +7 state Senate seat near Tampa.

These results continue the trend of Democrats dramatically overperforming — and Republicans woefully underperforming — in special elections across the country.

Everywhere you look, there is bad political news for Trump and it seems to get worse by the day. Yes, it’s the war in Iran, the high gas prices, the long TSA lines — but it’s bigger than just the things happening right now.

It’s worth taking a step back to look at the political landscape, Trump’s standing, and where things might be going. This could be a generational opportunity for Democrats if we recognize it and take the necessary steps to seize it.

Let me explain: