Well, no one can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory like the Democrats.

Less than a week after a resounding victory — one Trump even blamed on the government shutdown — a group of Senate Democrats reached a deal with Senate Republican leadership and the Trump White House to open the government.

Here’s how Politico described the deal:

As part of Democrats’ agreement to end the shutdown, Thune is promising Senate Democrats a vote in mid-December to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that are due to expire at the end of the year without Congressional action. Democrats will also get to determine what extension bill receives that vote. The government-opening agreement guarantees that federal employees laid off during the shutdown are re-hired and gives federal employees backpay. It also would require agencies to give written notice to Congress about the withdrawal of the so-called reduction-in-force notices issued during the funding lapse, plus provide the amount of back pay owed.

Helping federal workers is good. But the Obamacare vote means almost nothing. The House has not agreed to hold a vote and may never hold one.

A lot of people are pissed about this deal. Representative Greg Casar, chair of the Progressive Caucus, slammed the agreement:

A deal that doesn’t reduce health care costs is a betrayal of millions of Americans counting on Democrats to fight for them.



Republicans want health care cuts. Accepting nothing but a pinky promise from Republicans isn’t a compromise — it’s capitulation.

While I think the political and substantive calculus here is more complicated than much of the blowback suggests, agreeing to this paltry deal right now is a mistake.

Here are some quick thoughts on the Democratic cave, how we got here, and where we go from here:

1. Democrats finally fought back

Before I get into reasons to be mad, it’s worth noting that most Democrats were willing to pick a big fight with Trump and hold their ground long enough for this to become the longest shutdown in history.

That willingness to fight helped keep the base engaged and contributed to our victories in Virginia, New Jersey, and elsewhere.

Based on the vote count, it’s clear most Democrats wanted to keep fighting; it was only a handful of establishment Democrats who threw in the towel.

You’re not going to win every fight you pick. I want Democrats to be willing to take risks. Playing it safe is how we got Trump to begin with.

2. The shutdown failed

Some Democrats are trying to spin this whole thing as a win. That is absurd.