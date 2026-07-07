For weeks now, Democrats have been holding their breath, afraid that another shoe would drop about Graham Platner.

Yesterday, Jenny Racicot, a woman whom Platner had dated, accused him of sexual assault. Politico broke the story, and here is what they reported:

Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual. “I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” she said. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”

The allegations are disturbing, well documented, and highly credible. There is no question Platner should drop out of the race as soon as possible. If he does so soon, Democrats can replace him on the ballot with another candidate to run against Susan Collins.

I have been supportive of Platner and open to his candidacy, despite concerns about his behavior and judgment. There are many people online today saying “I told you so” and pointing out that I and others were very wrong to back Platner. Obviously, supporting him turned out to be a mistake. I owe it to you to lay out why I did so, what I learned, and where we go from here.