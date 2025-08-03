The Message Box

The Message Box

Susanna J. Sturgis
Aug 3Edited

Some commentators I respect think the Epstein files are a distraction from more important matters and we're paying too much attention to them. Their idea of "more important matters" is probably similar to mine, and it's true that the Big Awful Bill (not to mention this administration in general) is going to do far more damage to the American people than the Epstein files.

But at the same time the Epstein files and Trump's bungling of them are performing an invaluable service to the country by driving a wedge into the MAGA coalition and scaring the hell out of GOP officeholders, especially those in the House who have to run for re-election next year.

I say "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth -- and never mind its teeth: this gift horse has legs."

Michael K
Aug 3Edited

President Obama should bring defamation lawsuits against anyone repeating Trump's lies with regard to Trump's Russia-gate accusations. If Trump's media lackeys want to use Russian disinformation to accuse a former President of treason, make them bring their bullshit into a courtroom. Fox settled with Dominion for $787,000,000. What is a former President's reputation worth?

