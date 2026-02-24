The Message Box

21h

I was at a meeting yesterday with the 2 Congressman that share my County. I suggested the following and then texted this to my US Senator. It's good to see other Democratic leaders thinking the same way. Note, I went "light" on the amount to make it more palatable, although the Republicans will not support any amount.

Trump Tariff reparations tax credit

Propose a refundable tax credit for every household with adjusted gross income below a specific amount (e.g., $250,000 filing jointly). Reports say that Trump's tariffs cost the average home about $1,000. Make the tax credit between $500 and $1,000.

Let Trump and the Republicans argue against the tax credit. The discussion right now is whether businesses can get back their tariff payments. But the analysis says that 95% of the tariff costs were passed on to consumers. The businesses are not returning customers' inflated costs to them, so why should they keep the money?

Tariffs are a Republican tax on the working class. Pound that message and propose a Tariff reparations tax credit.

KimfromDexter's avatar
KimfromDexter
21h

If every American family receives a $1300 check during Trump's presidency, the checks will have Trump’s signature and he will announce that the money came from foreign countries because of the tariffs. People will vote for the thieves for the rest of their lives.

