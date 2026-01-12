Way back at the beginning of the second Trump administration (which now feels like 50 years ago), Trump started talking about annexing Greenland. At the time, this sparked a debate about whether it was just another Trumpian distraction or something that deserved serious attention. I was firmly in the former camp. Our focus, I thought, was better spent on the far more immediate damage Trump was doing through DOGE, ICE, and his tariff regime.

That felt like the right call. Before long, Greenland seemed to disappear from Trump’s agenda. He had higher priorities, and we had bigger threats to worry about.

Until now.

High on the fumes of his regime-change war in Venezuela, Trump is once again turning his sights to Greenland—the world’s largest island and part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In the hours after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Katie Miller—the wife of Trump henchman Stephen Miller and someone desperately seeking MAGA cultural relevance—tweeted the following image:

Then came a truly bizarre press event on Friday, where Trump threatened Greenland like a capo in a poorly written episode of The Sopranos. Here’s how The Guardian described the exchange:

Donald Trump has doubled down on his threats to acquire Greenland, saying the US is “going to do something [there] whether they like it or not”. Speaking at a meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House, the US president justified his comments by saying: “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland. And we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.” He added: “So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way.”

So yes—it certainly appears that annexing Greenland is back on the agenda. Trump has no shortage of dumb and dangerous ideas, but his fixation on taking over Greenland is even dumber than it sounds.