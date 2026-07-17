Well, that was fucking stupid.

To quote Principal Max Anderson in the cinema classic Billy Madison:

What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

The speech was incoherent, poorly delivered, and deeply dangerous. It was also political malpractice of the highest order. Trump’s goal, to the extent he had one, was to scare Democrats about a potential effort to subvert the election. But the people who should be scared are Republicans on the ballot across America.

Here’s why.