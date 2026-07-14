The Message Box

The Message Box

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CB's avatar
CB
7h

Dan, I hear what you're saying. This part is really frightening ...

"Pro-Trump billionaires currently own Fox News, CBS News, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, Roku, the Washington Post, and a huge swath of local television and radio stations. More alarmingly, these MAGA billionaires control the platforms that distribute news, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and TikTok."

Like me, I assume many of your readers support the various pro-democracy outlets, e.g., Crooked, The NYT, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, The Bulwark, etc. To be candid, it's a bit overwhelming, but I do it because I am a news/politics junkie and I also want to support these outlets. Beyond The NYT, it seems like we need one to really breakthrough in a big way across of mediums, i.e., pods (both video & audio), video shorts, social media, etc. Do you see any consolidation with aim to strengthen these orgs.? Other moves?

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Susan Morgan's avatar
Susan Morgan
6h

Hi Dan - Wondering if Trump's "confession" might be useful to AG Bonta and the state of CA in its suit to stop the merger? Perhaps you could flag it for them in the event it flew under their radar?

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