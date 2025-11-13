The worm turns very quickly in politics.

Last week, Democrats were ascendant. The huge wins in New Jersey, Virginia, and elsewhere had exposed the

Then Donald Trump and the Republicans were triumphant. They had forced the Democrats to cave on the shutdown. The President and his MAGA media acolytes were reveling in the Democratic dissarray that had taken over Washington.

And not, Republicans are back in the barrel in a major way. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released incredibly damning emails from the Epstein files. Here’s how the New York Times described the revelations:

House Democrats on Wednesday released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein wrote that President Trump had “spent hours at my house” with one of Mr. Epstein’s victims, among other messages that suggested that the convicted sex offender believed Mr. Trump knew more about his abuse than he has acknowledged.

And just so you have it, here’s the email itself:

Let me be crystal clear, we now have an email from Jeffrey Epstein that says Trump knew about what Epstein was up to and that he spent time with one of the victims.

This isn’t a smoking gun; it’s the gun still in his hand.

To make matters worse for Trump, the emails were released on the day that the House swore in Representative Adelita Grijalva. Her signature puts the discharge petition over the top, forcing a House vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Trump got a summer reprieve from the Epstein scandal because Congress was out of town, and then the shutdown took over the political narrative. But it’s back.

These new emails show that this is not some minor brouhaha. It’s one of the biggest political scandals in American history.