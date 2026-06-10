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Val's avatar
Val
21h

I wonder how many of those poll respondents realize that shifting the economy to benefit more Americans and regulating unfair practices by corporations are left wing positions? You describe it as populism, but it's populism that drives things leftward. If populism alone was a big enough driver, I don't know why these respondents wouldn't be satisfied with the current president, the single best populist messenger of the century thus far. If it's because they don't like the substantive part of his platform (jailing minorities, criminalizing abortion, or giving tax breaks to everyone in his bracket), then that's an ideological difference. If you have a raucous, pro people campaign with the intention of governing like Schumer, you're a liar. They can't message like a populist without the ideology behind it without becoming inauthentic

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Philosophy of A Mind's avatar
Philosophy of A Mind
20h

What exactly is “center” now? And, I truly love what Senator Raphael Warnock always says: it’s not about left and right, it’s about right and wrong. My undergrads are also so simply sick of the lack of morality and the control as you mention by corporate America. Pretty f ing scary all of what is to come. My students give me hope tho.

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