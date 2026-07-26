What the Hell Is Happening in Wisconsin?
lus: the DCCC's problem, concerts as campaign strategy, and where a mega-donor should buy media
Welcome to this week's mailbag. So much is happening in politics this week as primary season begins to wind down. I got a lot of questions about what the hell is going on in Wisconsin, so let's get right into it.
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JF
Please explain wtf is happening in Wisconsin’s governors race. We’re sleepwalking into a GOP governor. Where’s Ben Wikler?
Answer
I am very glad you asked this question, because the current state of affairs in Wisconsin is an epic shitshow with massive consequences for this election and beyond.
Let me explain.