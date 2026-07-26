Welcome to this week's mailbag. So much is happening in politics this week as primary season begins to wind down. I got a lot of questions about what the hell is going on in Wisconsin, so let's get right into it.

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Please explain wtf is happening in Wisconsin’s governors race. We’re sleepwalking into a GOP governor. Where’s Ben Wikler?

Answer

I am very glad you asked this question, because the current state of affairs in Wisconsin is an epic shitshow with massive consequences for this election and beyond.

Let me explain.